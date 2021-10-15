The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,568. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average is $188.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $204.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

