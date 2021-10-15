The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

