The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.92.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.
About The Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
