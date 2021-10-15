The Sandbox Market Capitalization Achieves $656.66 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $656.66 million and $175.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

