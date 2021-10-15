The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $292.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

