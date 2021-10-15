The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lifted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.9% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3,360.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199,918 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 166.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after purchasing an additional 184,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.43. 15,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,807. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

