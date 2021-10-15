The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $54,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. 403,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

