The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEGRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,950. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

