Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.160-$21.160 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $599.55.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $577.35 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.