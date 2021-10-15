Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $577.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.11 and a 200 day moving average of $513.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $599.55.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

