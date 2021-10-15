Thingschain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $39,813.91 and $9.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,527.33 or 1.00055650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.35 or 0.00594124 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001650 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004462 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

