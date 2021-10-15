Thomas M. Siebel Sells 185,800 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 1,733,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,686,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 394,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in C3.ai by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

