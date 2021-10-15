Thunder Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.88 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $103.72 million and approximately $32.88 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00293185 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001048 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.