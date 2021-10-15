Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,766.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.