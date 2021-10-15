Tierion Hits One Day Volume of $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

