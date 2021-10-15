Tiger King One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.56 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $65.55 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded up 341.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00112658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,327.28 or 0.99974900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.04 or 0.06317668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

