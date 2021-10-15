Tim Dyson Sells 77,997 Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Stock

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total value of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.29) on Friday. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 936.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is -1.43%.

NFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.