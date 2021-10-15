Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.62

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 751160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The stock has a market cap of $513.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 32.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

