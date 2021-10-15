Tokes Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001800 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

