TOP (TOP) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, TOP has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $11.63 million and $1.54 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

