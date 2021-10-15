Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.30

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and traded as high as $89.01. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.