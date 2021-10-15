Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 23,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,924. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.