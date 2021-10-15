Towercrest Capital Management Has $44.06 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 8.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $107.46 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

