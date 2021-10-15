Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $917.65

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 917.65 ($11.99) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($11.89). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 916.80 ($11.98), with a volume of 15,858 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £269.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,026.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 917.65.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

