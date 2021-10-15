Traders Purchase High Volume of AerCap Call Options (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,581 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 673% compared to the average daily volume of 1,240 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $61.11. 57,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,729. AerCap has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $46,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

