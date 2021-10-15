Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 107,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,114% compared to the average daily volume of 4,863 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VIH opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

