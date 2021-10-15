Traders Purchase Large Volume of VPC Impact Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,318% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,785,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,224,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,002,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ VIH opened at $9.46 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.