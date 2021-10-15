Tranchess Price Hits $2.86 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00004599 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $84.47 million and $15.59 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,025.61 or 0.99896940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.96 or 0.00579739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001634 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,581,256 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

