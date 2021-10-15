TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of TransDigm Group worth $74,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,352,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $635.74 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

