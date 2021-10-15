TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.78. 2,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $596,291. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.