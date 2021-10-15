Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,602 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 325,883 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Transocean worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 51.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,251 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $960,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $11,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

