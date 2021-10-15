Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $3.01 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $155.75 million and $49.34 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00005088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00112165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,003.86 or 0.99861112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.64 or 0.06327456 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,810,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

