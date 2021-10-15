Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,087.75

Treatt plc (LON:TET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,087.75 ($14.21) and traded as low as GBX 1,055 ($13.78). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.98), with a volume of 115,849 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TET. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company has a market cap of £638.21 million and a P/E ratio of 47.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,041.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,087.75.

In related news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total value of £27,625 ($36,092.24). Also, insider Tim Jones bought 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

