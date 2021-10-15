Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.23. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 9,414,252 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TV. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm has a market cap of C$215.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$124.23 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

