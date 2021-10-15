Trias (TRY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00215738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00094571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

