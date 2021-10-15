Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Sells C$343,200.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$4,054,905.25.

The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$385.68 million and a P/E ratio of -16.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

