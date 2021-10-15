Tripio (TRIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $933,842.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $933,842.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00204764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00092326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.