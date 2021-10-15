Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $607.61

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.61 ($7.94) and traded as low as GBX 504.30 ($6.59). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70), with a volume of 28,499 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 596.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 607.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.