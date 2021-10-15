Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.20

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $108.81, with a volume of 66 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 in the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

