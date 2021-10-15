TrueFi (TRU) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $72.30 million and approximately $70.54 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

