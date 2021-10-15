Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.