Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

TUWLF stock remained flat at $$0.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

