Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 4,906 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $587,373.75.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.80. 394,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,936. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

