Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49,138 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,774 shares of company stock worth $7,044,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

