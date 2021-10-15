Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $774.55

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.55 ($10.12) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($5.04). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 390.50 ($5.10), with a volume of 262,269 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tyman to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a market cap of £766.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 423.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 774.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.