Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $772,532.72 and approximately $7,473.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00071331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,433.55 or 1.00263142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.06198614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.