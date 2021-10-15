Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,268,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.