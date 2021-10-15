Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Tops $12.72 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $12,804.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

