UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.72.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

