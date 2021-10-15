UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Down 40.3% in September

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 15,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 12.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 191,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 43.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter.

UDR stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

