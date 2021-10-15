UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Trading Down 2.3%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 9,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,152,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Redstone started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 180,566 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in UiPath by 16.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

